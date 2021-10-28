First meeting on November 4 at the ENSTA – Les Joncherettes stop, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

The consultation on the development project for the third and last section of line 91.06, located in the École Polytechnique district, began on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The Ile-de-France Mobilités project team invites you to meet on 4 November, from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm, at the ENSTA – Les Joncherettes stop, located on the Boulevard des Maréchaux in Palaiseau. She will be available to present the project to you, discuss and collect your opinion.

Other times of exchange with the project team are scheduled: