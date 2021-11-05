Meet the project teams on November 16 in front of the Restaurant Inter-Entreprises-Administrations, Place Rose Dieng Kuntz, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

On 16 November, the Île-de-France Mobilités project team will be present at 1 place Rose Dieng Kuntz in Palaiseau, in front of the Restaurant Inter-Entreprises-Administrations.

She will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to present the development project for the third and last section of the 91.06 line and to get your opinion.

Don't miss the last meeting with the project team, scheduled for November 24, at the Polytechnique Lozère stop, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.