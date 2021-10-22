Facilities dedicated to busesQuartier de l'Ecole polytechnique > Palaiseau
How much does the project cost and who is financing it?
The cost of the infrastructure works is estimated at around €14 million and the operation is 100% managed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
There is an illustration of a bus stop and then underneath, the distribution of resources in more detail.
The State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Department of Essonne and the Paris Saclay Urban Community are financing the design studies, according to this breakdown:
- The Île-de-France Region (49%)
- The State (21%)
- The Paris Saclay Urban Community (15%)
- The department of Essonne (15%)
Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the project manager for the design studies.