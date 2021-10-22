Bus

How much does the project cost and who is financing it?

The cost of the infrastructure works is estimated at around €14 million and the operation is 100% managed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The State, the Ile-de-France Region, the Department of Essonne and the Paris Saclay Urban Community are financing the design studies, according to this breakdown:

  • The Île-de-France Region (49%)
  • The State (21%)
  • The Paris Saclay Urban Community (15%)
  • The department of Essonne (15%)

Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the project manager for the design studies.