Are cycling facilities planned?
On campus, currently, cycling facilities are rare and unsafe. The project therefore includes the creation of bicycle facilities along the lanes dedicated to buses. The generous dimensions of the paths will allow a peaceful and safe use of the road by all users.
The stations will be equipped with devices for parking cycles.
Map showing the route of the project's future cycle paths crossing the Ecole Polytechnique campus and joining the Route de Saclay.