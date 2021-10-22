Facilities dedicated to busesQuartier de l'Ecole polytechnique > Palaiseau
Why has the Becquerel variant not been chosen to date?
A development variant via Avenue Becquerel, linking Boulevard des Maréchaux to the Denfert Rochereau roundabout on Avenue Descartes, has been studied.
Today, the route has not been chosen, because this variant would require the creation of a new road and the restructuring of existing sports facilities. This route would therefore not make it possible to envisage a medium-term implementation of the project on a dedicated lane.