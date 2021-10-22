Why not take a cable car from the Lozère RER station?

The construction of a cable transport link to connect an RER B station in the Yvette valley to the plateau did not appear to be relevant in the context of the study led by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2017.

Its feasibility would be complex given the strong regulatory constraints linked in particular to the environmental challenges of the Saclay plateau. Overflights of buildings would be inevitable, and in all variants, the project would be in co-visibility of housing.

However, the main difficulty is that of the forecasts of ridership, which were high before the commissioning of line 18, but modest afterwards, leading to limited socio-economic profitability given the costs of such a project.