What is the project for the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express?

To facilitate travel for the inhabitants of Essonne and Yvelines, the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express, 35 km long, will serve 10 stations including the Saclay plateau and will also connect the major economic hubs located in Orly, Antony, Massy, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Versailles.

Line 18 will be put into service:

in 2026, between Massy-Palaiseau and CEA Saint-Aubin

by 2027, between Massy-Palaiseau and Orly Airport

by 2030, between CEA Saint-Aubin and Versailles Chantiers

For more information on the future line 18, go to the website https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/gpe/ligne/ligne-18