What is the objective of the consultation? How to participate?

This stage of dialogue with the region is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' quality approach and reflects its desire to build projects by and for public transport users. It allows everyone to give their opinion on the project and share their comments to enrich it.

From 25 October to 28 November 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités' project teams will come to present the project and discuss with you during meetings organised in the region. You will then be able to share your comments with them. You can also leave your opinion on the website dedicated to the project or return the T coupon of the project presentation leaflet.