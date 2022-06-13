What will be the follow-up given to the opinions and remarks collected during the preliminary consultation?

All opinions and remarks have been taken into account up to and including 28 November 2021. At the end of the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités drew up a report on the consultation listing the exchanges and opinions expressed. This document was validated by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités in May 2022 and made available to all on the website dedicated to the project.

The lessons learned from the consultation will thus feed into the project so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory and will guide the completion of the further studies and the drafting of the Schematic and the Public Utility Inquiry File.