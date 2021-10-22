What are the scheduled matches?

The Île-de-France Mobilités project teams will come to meet you to discuss the project and collect your opinions and remarks. 3 meetings are already scheduled:

November 4 at the ENSTA – Les Joncherettes stop, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

16 November, at the inter-company/Crous restaurant, (located at 1 place Rose Dieng-Kuntz, 91120 Palaiseau), from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm

November 24, in the heart of the École Polytechnique, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.