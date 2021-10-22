What is a dedicated bus lane or dedicated lane?

It is a lane that is only dedicated to buses and which also benefits from priority at intersections. This principle allows for a smooth and fast circulation of buses, which gain in regularity by freeing themselves from the hazards of traffic (traffic jams, red lights, etc.).

As part of the project, nearly 3 kilometres of lanes dedicated to buses will be created in the Ecole Polytechnique district. As far as possible, the lanes dedicated to buses will be laid out side by side on the road, in both directions of traffic and in the continuity of the first 2 sections of line 91.06. When this integration is not possible, 2 alternative integration provisions will be studied: