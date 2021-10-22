Facilities dedicated to busesQuartier de l'Ecole polytechnique > Palaiseau
What is a dedicated bus lane or dedicated lane?
It is a lane that is only dedicated to buses and which also benefits from priority at intersections. This principle allows for a smooth and fast circulation of buses, which gain in regularity by freeing themselves from the hazards of traffic (traffic jams, red lights, etc.).
As part of the project, nearly 3 kilometres of lanes dedicated to buses will be created in the Ecole Polytechnique district. As far as possible, the lanes dedicated to buses will be laid out side by side on the road, in both directions of traffic and in the continuity of the first 2 sections of line 91.06. When this integration is not possible, 2 alternative integration provisions will be studied:
- An interior lateral insertion where the dedicated bus lanes are located next to the car lanes, on the campus side, and favors the desertion of the laboratories of the Ecole Polytechnique. This insertion allows safe access for pedestrians.
- An external lateral insertion where the dedicated bus lanes are located next to the car lanes, on the wood side, and promotes the desertion of the high school and schools. This insertion allows for better regularity of the buses since their circulation will not be interrupted by access by other road users.
The iconography represents the future development of the lanes dedicated to buses in the interior side insertion.
From left to right, we find respectively, the sidewalk, the lanes dedicated to buses framed by vegetation, the road and the lanes dedicated to bicycles and pedestrians.
The iconography represents the future development of the lanes dedicated to buses in external lateral insertion.
From left to right, we find respectively, the sidewalk, the road, the lanes dedicated to buses framed by vegetation and the lanes dedicated to bicycles and pedestrians.