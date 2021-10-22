What is public transport in a dedicated lane (TCSP)?

A dedicated public transit system (TCSP) is a public transit system that uses a lane or space reserved for it.

The TCSP project in the Ecole Polytechnique district includes the development of a continuous bus site from the east of the School, at the crossroads between the RD 36 and Avenue Descartes to the west of the School, at the level of Avenue du Boulevard Monge. In addition, other lines may run on all or part of this route.