Change at Pont de Rungis

It is possible that at first the Pont de Rungis station will not be served, because the rue des Quinze Arpents, through which the bus must pass, may not be available before the end of the work in the Sénia and Parcs en Scène districts. During this phase, a temporary station, Cité Jardin, would be served, as well as Cockpit – Pont de Rungis, which would allow connections with the RER C station and line 14.

When the ZAC are developable, a second phase of work will be undertaken so that the bus can use the rue des Quinze Arpents, which will make it possible to serve this new district and then to connect as close as possible to the Pont de Rungis multimodal interchange hub. The extended 393 will connect with the RER C and the extension of metro line 14, as well as the bus network.

In addition, a cycle path will be built along the extension of Rue des Quinze Arpents and will connect to the route of Rue Bas Marin and the Pont de Rungis multimodal interchange, in order to ensure the best bicycle/train connections.

Numerous developments are planned in the public spaces near the Pont de Rungis multimodal interchange hub, with a view to the commissioning of metro 14:

• a forecourt in the centre of the passenger buildings of the RER C and Metro 14 stations,

• a sharing area reserved for buses, taxis and car-sharing vehicles,

• Secure parking spaces for motorized 2-wheelers, bicycles.

The creation of a footbridge reserved for active modes (walking, cycling, scooters, etc.) is currently being studied.