The Orly sector has 5 stations, the last 3 of which will be located in the airport area: Maréchal Devaux – Caroline Aigle – Coeur d'Orly – Orly 4 – and Orly 1, 2, 3 (terminus of the line). The airport and its surroundings represent a major challenge given their attractiveness, both for the people who work there and for those who go there to catch a plane.

After the "Sénia" sector, the route runs on the east side of the road along the entire Avenue de l'Europe, using the T7 tram lane for a section of about 900 metres (shared section). The Sénia-Orly line will directly use the tramway platform, which offers platforms dedicated to buses in the extension of the tramway platforms (developments anticipated during the studies and construction of the T7 tramway), for the Caroline Aigle and Coeur d'Orly stations. The vocations of the two modes, tram and bus, whose origins and destinations are very different, are complementary and both meet the needs of their future users.

The ambition of the Coeur d'Orly district is to eventually bring together several hundred companies with nearly 65,000 m² of office space, a 40,000 m² shopping centre and 35,000 m² dedicated to the hotel industry. By 2040, the objective is set at 17,000 new jobs created, served by the Sénia-Orly line, an extension of line 393.

Airport area

The airport area, which is very restrictive, cannot offer a traffic corridor dedicated to the Sénia-Orly. This is why the bus route is a particular challenge in this sector, especially in terms of travel time.

The Sénia-Orly bus will run on the general road in this area (like the other buses), and simple platform improvements will be made.