The "Thiais" sector, the starting point of the extension of line 393 to the Carrefour de la Résistance, will have two stations: Carrefour de la Résistance and Rue du Travy – Rue du Puits Dixme.

The Sénia-Orly will serve the Thiais Village shopping centre, but also the large RATP bus depot, which employs many employees.

The reception of the extension of line 393 in this sector will lead to road improvements.

The roundabout at the Carrefour de la Résistance will be removed and the new developments will maintain the flow of traffic at the current level.

The dedicated site (lane dedicated to the bus) will also offer space for active modes (walking, cycling, scooters, etc.), which are being developed in the area. The sidewalks will be more comfortable, and the existing two-way cycle path, from Avenue de Versailles to Rue du Bas Marin, will be preserved. The path will be legible and secure, with bicycles separated from car lanes.