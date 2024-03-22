The C1 cable car will fly over the Saint-Martin park in Limeil-Brévannes
Published on
On 12 March, the companions lifted the 1st pylon located in the green corridor, La Végétale, located between the Valenton and La Végétale stations.
Discover in pictures the lifting of this 45-metre-high pylon located in the Parc Saint-Martin in the City of Limeil-Brévannes.
The harmonious integration into the green corridor is the result of partnership work with Smer (project owner of the green corridor project, La Végétale).