The Villa Nova resort is coming out of the ground!
In Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, the construction of your Villa Nova station is a testament to the energy and mobilization of the companions!
The buildings have already been erected and the mechanical system sits majestically at the top of the retaining pillars.
For the time being, this tangle of concrete and metal and wood only hints at the contours of the station and the mechanics, but soon, you will discover the architectural quality of your Villa Nova resort.