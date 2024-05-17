23 pylons are already rising on the line!

To date, the companions have erected 23 pylons on your future cable car line.

The very last ones are located:

- on the Chemin des Bassins in Créteil next to the metro station,

- near the Limeil-Brévannes station,

- a stone's throw from Valenton station, on Rue Émile Zola

- on the green corridor La Végétale.

Many of you stopped near the installation sites to take a few pictures of these exceptional operations!

It must be said that these giants of several tens of meters in height, crowned with their majestic wings are impressive. And the dexterity of the crane operator as well as the agility of the riggers perched on top of the pylons really attracts attention.

Each elevation remains a major challenge and requires precise gestures made possible thanks to the skills of the teams.

7 pylons are waiting for their turn! Keep following us to find out about future implementations to come.

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Anne-Claude Barbier