Pointe du Lac station: installation of the roof

5 workers and 1 crane operator installed the roof of the 300 m² Pointe du Lac @Creteil station. Manoeuvring and adjusting these few tons of steel required the team's know-how, but the final result is there! In a few months' time, this roof will be entirely green and covered with sedum, geraniums, savory... Botanical poetry and industrial technicality are perfectly compatible!

But let's take a look at the images of this new stage.

And thank you for your ever-increasing encouragement. Rest assured that they make the whole team very happy.