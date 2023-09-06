In Brest, the cable car attracts tourists!

The first urban cable car in France was built in Brest in 2016. 420 metres long, it connects the new Capucins eco-district to the city centre of Brest in 3 minutes by flying over the Penfeld river which crosses the city.

Its 2 cabins run every 5 minutes or so and can each carry up to 60 passengers (or 675,000 people per year!).

Its particularities? Its cabins do not cross each other, but one above the other, to limit the footprint of the installation on the ground. And the line's only pylon is high enough to preserve the traffic of large ships from the military port.

Today, the Brest cable car contributes greatly to the tourist attractiveness of the city while opening up the district. The panoramic view of the bay of Brest is now an unmissable and very popular event.

Don't miss the detour if you are passing through Brest! https://www.brest-metropole-tourisme.fr/.../top-10.../