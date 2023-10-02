Créteil - Pointe du Lac: work on the Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD 102) from October 2023

In Créteil, the rerouting of telecommunications networks, at the level of the Route de la Saussaie du ban, is necessary in order to install a pylon.

The work will take place from the beginning of October for about 8 weeks.

One of the two lanes of traffic on the Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD 102) will be closed and a diversion will be put in place. Parking will be prohibited on this section of the road for the duration of the work.