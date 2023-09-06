Discovering the urban cable cars!

After Brest, it's off to Reunion Island with the "Papang".

Named after a bird endemic to the island, the Papang is the first urban cable car in the Indian Ocean.

Located in the city of Saint-Denis de La Réunion, it connects the Chaudron and Bois de Nèfles districts in 15 minutes!

Thanks to its 46 cabins, it carries up to 6,000 passengers per day, all with a panoramic view of the ocean.

Like the C1 Cable, this cable car aims to facilitate travel in a constrained territory, to promote intermodality and to offer alternative transport that is less polluting and economical.

Stay tuned to learn more about the C1 Cable and its peers!