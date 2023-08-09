When the C1 Cable is commissioned, by 2025, the operation of the line will be entrusted to Transdev.
Publication date: December 8, 2022
This public service delegation is the result of a consultation launched in 2019 and validated by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités on 7 December.
The main objective of the designated operator is to optimise the travel conditions of Ile-de-France residents.
Thus, the requirements that have been set relate to a more efficient transport offer, an improvement in the regularity of buses, investments in the energy transition and a large place for innovation.