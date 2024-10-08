Villa Nova: exterior finishing of the technical and operating rooms

At the Villa Nova terminus station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, the technical operating room has progressed well! As with all the other resorts, the building is designed according to a new architectural concept aimed at ensuring sobriety and perfect integration into the landscape.

Here the room is arranged in such a way as to preserve the view of the agricultural area. It is adorned with a horizontal assembly of massive blue limestone stones available in three weather-resistant finishes.

The fastening system highlights the stone while allowing for quick and easy installation. This technique combines the beauty of natural stone with a solid structure, offering endless possibilities for unique and sustainable buildings.

See you soon for more news on the progress of your stations and in the meantime, continue to let us know your enthusiasm.

©Île-de-France Mobilités / Anne-Claude Barbier