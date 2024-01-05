Work continues in the City of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

Once the underground rainwater network has been rerouted, work on the construction of the pylon begins. The disruption of traffic on this avenue is extended for a period of about 1.5 months from 23 December.

What does this change?

• An alternating system regulated by traffic lights has been set up. Traffic is disrupted in both directions.

• A traffic diversion is recommended for heavy goods vehicles and light vehicles. See map.

• The Rû de Gironde bus stop on lines E and J2 in the direction of Boissy Saint-Léger is removed.

• Parking spaces on this section are closed during the work.

For more information, contact Saïd, your local agent, on 06 32 87 00 52.