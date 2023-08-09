The C1 Cable comes to meet you
Publication date: March 30, 2023
From April, and throughout the work until the commissioning of the C1 Cable, a dedicated local agent will be present on the ground to answer all your questions.
It will also hold offices in the 4 municipalities of the route (Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges).
His agenda and telephone number will be announced soon:
- on our Facebook page
- On the website
