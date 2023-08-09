Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The C1 Cable comes to meet you

Publication date: March 30, 2023

From April, and throughout the work until the commissioning of the C1 Cable, a dedicated local agent will be present on the ground to answer all your questions.

It will also hold offices in the 4 municipalities of the route (Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges).

His agenda and telephone number will be announced soon:

