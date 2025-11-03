Work info: work on the F. Mitterrand mall in Créteil

In order to develop the surroundings of the C1 Pointe du Lac station and to build a new bicycle parking area, road works are necessary on the François Mitterrand mall, between the end of October and December 2025.

A few parking spaces will be neutralized on rue des Coteaux.

To guarantee the safety of all, the speed limit is 30 km/h in the vicinity of the construction site.

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.