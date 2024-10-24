Pointe du Lac station: new stage

In order to facilitate your connections between the metro and the cable car, we are building a footbridge that will connect the two stations.

The part of the footbridge located above the metro tracks is under RATP project management. Their teams are currently in the process of erecting this part of the structure. In order not to disrupt the operation of the line, the work is carried out at night.

Here are some images of the work in progress.

As soon as the RATP's interventions are completed, the Cable C1 companions will take over the construction of the footbridge that will go as far as the François Mitterrand mall.

©Île-de-France Mobilités & RATP – Julien Lévêque