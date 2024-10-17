The Valenton station is coming out of the ground!

After the raising of the retaining walls, the teams proceeded with the backfilling. It will protect the walls from moisture and water thanks to a drainage device.

The visible part of the retaining wall, which will face the ornamental basin, is treated with stamped concrete. Drop-forged concrete consists of applying a kind of giant stencil to a support that is still fresh (traditional concrete screed).

This technique makes it possible to enhance the landscaped surroundings of the resort.

Unlike stamped concrete, which can be used to create three-dimensional relief effects, stamped concrete can be used to draw two-dimensional patterns. This application technique offers significant robustness and durability qualities. A finishing varnish will be applied to the stamped concrete to waterproof it, fix the colours and facilitate its maintenance.

The Valenton station has a particularity. Its positioning will make it possible to slightly reorient the line towards La Végétale station. But it will also offer a new point of view on the city.

©Île-de-France Mobilités – Anne-Claude Barbier