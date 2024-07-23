The first series of cabins for your cable car is in production!

After years of design, the design vote by the people of the Ile-de-France region, exchanges with future users, tests and several versions of the prototype of the cabin, this is it!

The production of the cabins has been launched and is in full swing.

The modular benches, which will accommodate all types of passengers, cyclists and their bikes, people with strollers or carrying bulky packages, people in wheelchairs, etc., are waiting to be installed inside each of the 105 cabins.

The profiles that make up the framework of the cabs, once painted in the colours of the C1, are assembled with meticulous care.

The partially opaque glass walls and the steel walls are then integrated.

Hoisted on test benches to facilitate their handling, the cabins of the C1 Cable look great!

As the local schoolchildren told us: "we can't wait to get on board!"

And you, ready for a future air trip?