Today, let's explore the Grenoble cable car!

Did you know that the cable car of the city of Grenoble, built in 1934, is one of the first cable cars located in an urban environment in the world? A true marvel of engineering, initiated by Paul Michoud, a renowned engineer, and Paul Mistral, former Mayor.

Overlooking a difference in altitude of 266 meters, it connects the city to the Bastille, a military fort built in the nineteenth century on a hill.

From up there, its "bubble" shaped cabins offer you a view of Mont-Blanc, the cliffs of the Vercors or the Belledonne massif: a must-see tourist site!

Just like the C1 cable; the Grenoble cable car advocates for a new carbon-free and sustainable mode of transport!

And you, would you be willing to borrow it?