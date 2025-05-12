Cabins in sight: line tests begin

While the construction sites are in full swing at the stations, line tests are starting and new cabins will be running daily on the tractor-carrier cable to test the various components of the system. More and more cabins will be gradually injected into the system until it runs dry.

During this period of dynamic tests (without any impact on pedestrians and other traffic), no passengers will be taken on board. The cabins remain swaddled in order to preserve them until commissioning.

The tests will take place section by section: from Pointe du Lac to Limeil-Brévannes to start, then from Villeneuve Saint-Georges to La Végétale and finally from La Végétale to Limeil-Brévannes.

The first step (a few months) is to make electrical and mechanical adjustments (braking, safety, loading, etc.), then to test all the configurations and functionalities of the line and its equipment.

When all the checks carried out are completely satisfactory, the operator Transdev will launch the dry run, which consists of running the cabins in real conditions.

