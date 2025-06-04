Ecological compensation of the C1 cable: the latest news!

The C1 Cable is part of an eco-responsible approach called ERC, which aims to avoid environmental damage (air, noise, water, soil, population health, etc.), to reduce those that could not be avoided and to compensate for those that could not be sufficiently avoided or reduced.

Ecological compensation measures are being carried out in Port Courcel, in the Essonne region, on 2.5 hectares, 4km from the cable car.

Diversification of afforestation, restoration of forest edges and creation of clearings are on the agenda:

Planting of 3,000 trees: about fifteen species including blood dogwood, small-leaved lime tree, field maple and elm, pedunculate oak, etc.

Creation of a 2019m2 clearing: a privileged place for insects to live and reproduce, they offer favourable conditions for maintaining egg-laying during the winter period and offer a preferential feeding area for birds.

Creation of a forest edge around the 5010m2 clearing: they constitute habitats suitable for birds as well as privileged circulation corridors; They also help to combat the effects of wind, drought and cold, creating a semi-waterproof barrier.

Clearing of certain areas: to let in light and encourage the growth of a vegetation cover / shrub strata.

Creation of hibernacula (piles of stered wood): they serve as habitats for insects, reptiles (lizards, orvets, etc.) and hedgehogs. The spaces between the trunks, which store the sun's heat, serve as shelter and promote the reproduction of these species.

Creation of 3 hedgehog passages in the fence enclosing the plot on the Seine side.

Thanks to these actions, the land concerned will regain ecological functions and that is the whole point of these compensatory measures.