Works info: road works in the vicinity of the Pointe du Lac - Créteil station

As part of the construction of the future Pointe du Lac station and the footbridge linking the metro station 8 to the François Mitterrand mall, road works are planned on the RD 1.

These interventions will take place over two to three nights, between Monday 17 and Thursday 20 November 2025, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., in order to adapt the markings to the RD 1 switchover.

Traffic will be partially interrupted in both directions during these nights. Road diversions and postponements of bus stops (lines 117, 181, 281, 308 and 12) will be put in place.

From 20 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, traffic will be switched to the south-eastern part of the RD 1, with both directions maintained and a speed limit of 30 km/h.

Noise pollution is to be expected in the context of these operations.

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal for any questions on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.