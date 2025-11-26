Carefully chosen trees for the C1

The planting of trees and plants has begun around the stations!

Selected for their robustness and their adaptation to the Ile-de-France climate, they make up a sustainable and lively landscape around the resorts.

This plant palette, mixing trees, shrubs and perennials, will contribute to urban freshness and local biodiversity.

Throughout the year, foliage and blooms will offer a colourful and changing palette, giving life to the surroundings and green roofs of the resorts.

