D-2 before the inauguration of the C1 Cable

In 2 days, the first urban cable car in Île-de-France will open the doors of its cabins!

A little more patience before flying over the Val-de-Marne between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.

To make the most of this day on December 13, remember to bring a valid transport ticket! You can board the C1 with a valid Navigo pass or a Bus-Tram-Cable ticket loaded on your smartphone or on a Navigo Easy pass.

Find all the price information: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Laurent Grandguillot