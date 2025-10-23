The cabins of the C1 Cable have been received!

A new milestone has been reached for the C1 Cable: the 105 cabins (+2 reserve) have been checked by Île-de-France Mobilités.

After several months of circulation in their protective covers, the cabins have all been uncovered for new checks to ensure the quality of manufacture: exterior and interior appearance, opening of doors and windows, video surveillance device, call devices, seats, etc.

Final tests will be carried out between now and entry into service to carry out the final checks concerning lighting and passenger information.

The C1 Cable is now entering its final stage: the dry run.

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Laurent Grandguillot