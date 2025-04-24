Limeil-Brévannes plant: multiple advances

The activity of the Limeil-Brévannes station site is in full swing!

Major earthworks are underway and foreshadow the developments that will surround the workshops – garages and the resort.

The excavated soil is reused to create embankments that will be revegetated by the end of the year.

The station's platforms gradually took shape while the cabins began to line up inside the garages.

Although the work in progress is less spectacular than the raising of the pylons, it is nonetheless just as demanding and essential to the proper functioning of the line.

Many companions with multiple specialties are busy every day to finalize your station as you will see in our images.

