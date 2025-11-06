Works info: road works around the Valenton station

In order to carry out the safe pedestrian crossing that will allow you to reach the Valenton station, road works are planned for the night of 6 to 7 November 2025, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be interrupted on part of Rue Gabriel Péri.

A road diversion will be set up and local access will be maintained.

Noise pollution is to be expected as part of this operation.

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.