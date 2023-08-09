C1 cable, let's go!
Publication date: September 23, 2022
At the end of September 2022, the C1 Cable, the 1st cable car in Île-de-France, will enter a concrete phase, with the start of preparatory work in Créteil.
Before telling you more, let's take a look back at the main stages of the project:
2013 > 2016: elaboration of the Project Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)
2016: preliminary consultation
2017 > 2018: schematic studies and public inquiry file integrating the lessons learned from the consultation
2019: public inquiry and declaration of public utility of the project
2020-2021: preliminary design studies (AVP) integrating the lessons learned from the public inquiry / designation of the Doppel France consortium of companies responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the C1 cable (Doppelmayr France / Egis Rail / Spie Batignolles / Atelier Schall / France Travaux)
2022: project studies (PRO) / start of concession works
The C1 Cable will be commissioned by 2025 and will serve Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
