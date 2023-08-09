C1 cable, let's go!

Publication date: September 23, 2022

At the end of September 2022, the C1 Cable, the 1st cable car in Île-de-France, will enter a concrete phase, with the start of preparatory work in Créteil.

Before telling you more, let's take a look back at the main stages of the project:

2013 > 2016: elaboration of the Project Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP)

2016: preliminary consultation

2017 > 2018: schematic studies and public inquiry file integrating the lessons learned from the consultation

2019: public inquiry and declaration of public utility of the project

2020-2021: preliminary design studies (AVP) integrating the lessons learned from the public inquiry / designation of the Doppel France consortium of companies responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the C1 cable (Doppelmayr France / Egis Rail / Spie Batignolles / Atelier Schall / France Travaux)

2022: project studies (PRO) / start of concession works

The C1 Cable will be commissioned by 2025 and will serve Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.

