News on the La Végétale green corridor

The unwinding of the final cable on the last section of the line has been completed and most of the routes that had been closed at the beginning of the year have now been reopened.

In the Parc Saint-Martin, the paths have been reopened since Friday, February 28.

In the Parc de la Ballastière:

road works are necessary and will begin at the end of March and be completed around mid-May 2025;

during this work, the paths along Saint-John Perse Street, between the two pylons, will be partially closed or modified;

Access to the bowling alley is reopened.

