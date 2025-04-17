All civil works are now complete

In recent weeks, the construction of the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France has reached a new milestone: all the civil engineering work has been completed on all the stations!

"Civil engineering" is everything related to the construction of structures and infrastructure works. The construction of the C1 Cable is a fine example of human ingenuity and technological resources!

Take a tour of your future resorts in pictures.

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Laurent Grandguillot