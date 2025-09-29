It's official: the C1 Cable will be put into service on December 13, 2025!

While the tests continue and the first cabins run "without their pyjamas" on the line, the date of entry into service is now official.

The C1 Cable, the first urban cable car in Île-de-France, will open its doors on December 13, 2025!

With its 5 stations, its cabins accessible to all, and its direct connection to existing transport, the C1 Cable will be the new mobility solution.

A fast, regular and quiet alternative designed to simplify everyday travel.

© Île-de-France Mobilités and © Aymeric Guillonneau – Île-de-France Region