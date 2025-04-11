About Communication Cables

Have you noticed that the tractor-carrier cable of the C1 is accompanied by 2 other thinner cables?

These are the communication cables which, between the carrier-tractor cable necessary for the cabins, are used to transmit signals between the stations and to supply the pylon equipment.

The unwinding of these cables was carried out at the same time as that of the traction cable.

By means of a gondola raised to a great height, specialists proceeded, with meticulousness, to the installation of these communication cables necessary for the operation of the cable car.

