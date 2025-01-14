Elegant formwork to protect and clad your station system

This formwork protects the system and the station from the weather while allowing light to penetrate in order to limit the energy consumption of the stations.

The choice was made to treat them in the most discreet and sober way possible so that these formworks fit harmoniously into the landscape and to reduce their visual impact.

The glazed facades with an anodized appearance reflect the contours of the surrounding landscape.

The name of each station will be displayed in monumental illuminated letters, illuminated by LEDs. The names will thus be visible day and night.

Discover in pictures the glass facades of the Valenton station system which are now installed!

©Île-de-France Mobilités