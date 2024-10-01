In Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, lifting of the last pylon in the public space

This Thursday, September 26, the teams lifted a 51-meter high pylon on the roundabout located at the corner of Guy Môquet and J.F. Kennedy avenues. It is one of the last large pylons on the line. This decisive step marks a new step forward in the progress of the project.

Thanks to the daily mobilization of the companions, the construction of the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France is making great strides.

The future link between the Créteil-Pointe du Lac metro and Villa Nova, via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton, is becoming a little more concrete every day and we are just like you impatient to see it completed.

Thank you again for your encouragement and count on us to do it as soon as possible!

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Anne-Claude Barbier