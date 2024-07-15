La Végétale station: the civil engineering work on the foundations is progressing!

This station, located in the heart of the green corridor that bears the same name, will realign the route of the line at right angles, towards the terminus station Villa Nova.

To date, the reinforcement necessary for the rest of the operations has progressed very well. The temporary formwork, with a view to concreting the 5 candles (pillars that will support the station) is underway (2 have already been completed). Several control steps are essential to ensure the stability, tightness and correct positioning of the formwork.

The concrete is then poured into each formwork, using a concrete bucket, in successive layers. After the concrete has dried, the workers can then dismantle the formwork.

As we can see, the construction of the foundations of the stations is a long step that requires all the vigilance and know-how of the companions!