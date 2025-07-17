Everything you need to know about the construction of the stations

How are your C1 stations built? What are the steps? Which professions are mobilized? We tell you everything in pictures!

The last stage of the construction of your 5 stations is now underway with the interior fittings, while the outdoor spaces are taking shape more and more by the day. Since the first day of work on the stations, many trades have been mobilised: diggers, crane operators, carpenters, electricians, roofers, mechanics, scrap metal dealers, painters, landscapers, etc. So many trades and stages of realization to offer you passenger spaces that are well integrated into the landscape and functional. Congratulations to all the companions!

Do not hesitate to share your reactions with us and encourage them on this final stretch, between now and the commissioning of the line, scheduled for the end of 2025!

©Île-de-France Mobilités