CRÉTEIL - POINTE DU LAC: LARGE-SCALE WORK

In Créteil, work is progressing rapidly to ensure that the C1 Cable is commissioned by 2025.

On the Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD 102), work on the "1P2" pylon will begin in mid-February.

This will be followed by the completion of a major step: the pulling of the cable between the Pointe du Lac station and the Limeil-Brévannes station.

This work requires the closure of this section of the RD 102 from 12 February for a period of 6 months.

Concerning the future Pointe du Lac station, the construction of it and the north-eastern section of the footbridge linking the metro station 8 and the Mail François Mitterrand are continuing.

From March/April, the work will switch to the south-western part of the RD 1, on the side of the metro tracks. It will consist of building a new part of the section of the footbridge and will continue with the creation of the gantry pylon at the exit of the station. These interventions will lead to the switching of road traffic to the north-east side of the RD 1.

We assure you of our desire to reduce traffic disruptions as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.