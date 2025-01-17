Work info in Valenton and Limeil-Brévannes: closure of the Ruelle de Paris

As part of the development of the Valenton station, road works are being carried out in the alley of Paris. The work will take place in 3 phases over the year 2025 (from mid-January to mid-July, from mid-May to mid-July and from mid-July to mid-December).

What does this change?

- Closure of the Ruelle de Paris from mid-January to mid-July 2025

- Maintaining access for local residents

- Implementation of a road diversion

- Traffic limited to 30 km/h on the approach to the worksite, on Rue de Paris and Rue Gabriel Péri, for the duration of the work

- Noise pollution may be caused by the work

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.